Dry weather returns Thursday, rainy weekend ahead



The rain finally ended today, but cold air has moved in in its place.

Thursday will be another cool day with highs in the low 60s and increasing clouds through the day.

By Thursday evening, rain and storms will be back in forecast, so if you are headed out, grab an umbrella.



Friday brings another cloudy and rainy day to the area.

Gulf moisture will be moving back across the area, which will create some extra humidity for both Friday and Saturday.

Along with the increased humidity, our temperatures will be increasing as well with highs in the mid 70s.

Thunderstorms will be possible beginning Friday, but severe weather is not expected.



A cold front will be approaching the area Saturday, which will bring another threat of thunderstorms.

A few of these storms could be strong to severe, but the main threat will be heavy rain and gusty winds.

Highs Saturday will be warming into the mid and upper 70s, before the front brings back a winter chill.

The rest of the weekend will be pretty quiet with sunshine and cooler temperatures pushing in on Sunday.

Clear skies will hang around through at least the middle of next week, with slowly warming temps.