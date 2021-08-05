Dry Thursday before rain returns to end work week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Rain chances Thursday will be hard to come by as drier air will temporarily drive our forecast.

TODAY.

A mostly sunny sky is expected to across Middle Georgia as temperatures soar into the upper 80’s. A few showers are possible, especially the further southeast you travel, but overall we will stay dry. Clouds will increase overnight as temperatures fall to 70° area wide.

TOMORROW.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are back as we close out the work week Friday. Rain will move in during the morning hours and will continue off and on throughout the day. Rainfall totals look to generally stay at less than half an inch with most areas failing to make it to the quarter of an inch mark. Thanks to the added cloud cover and rain, temperatures will only top out in the middle 80’s during the afternoon. Overnight lows will be back in the low 70’s.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

Rain coverage will decrease as we head throughout the weekend. Scattered showers are possible Saturday before isolated downpours return Sunday. Temperatures will make it back into the low 90’s by Sunday before making it all the way up to 95° by Wednesday. Welcome back, heat!

