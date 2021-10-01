Dry and warm weather return to start October

Sunshine is back for a few more days in Middle Georgia as we head into the weekend.

Highs Friday will be warming to the upper and mid 80s with a few clouds hanging around through the day.

We won’t be seeing many changes in the forecast until the end of the weekend, so you can keep the umbrellas put away for a few days.



By Sunday afternoon a cold front will be approaching the area, brining a chance of a few showers and storms.

Monday brings increased rain chances that will continue through the middle of the week.

As low pressure to our north stays “cut off” we will continue to be stuck in a rainy and humid pattern.



Not only will we be seeing rain return to the forecast, but temperatures in Middle Georgia will be falling into the 70s for much of next week.