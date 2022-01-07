Double shooting in Vidalia leaves daughter dead, mother in critical condition

VIDALIA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Vidalia Police Department officers were sent to a home due to a domestic dispute on Thursday, January 6th, where they found 2 shooting victims, a mother and a daughter.

According to the release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, officers were dispatched to 802 E. 5th Street Vidalia, around 12:55 p.m., receiving two separate 911 calls regarding the shootings at the same address. Upon arrival, officers found 24 year-old Latorey Denise Harden, and her mother, 42 year-old Pamela Harden, both of Vidalia.

Latorey, the daughter, was dead on the scene, but Pamela was taken to Memorial Health in Savannah in Critical Condition.

The shooter has not been identified, but was seen leaving the scene in a blue 2021 Nissan Rogue with a busted window and a Georgia license plate reading RRX1184.

Anyone with information concerning this shooting is urged to call the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or Vidalia Police Department at 912-537-4123. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).



