Don’t forget to set your clocks to “Fall Back” this weekend!

This weekend, most of us will get an extra hour of our day back as daylight saving time ends on Sunday.

You will have to set your clocks back one hour by 2 a.m., so make sure to do that before going to bed. No one wants to start Monday morning an hour early!

According to CNN, the federal government officially established daylight saving time in 1966 to reduce electricity usage, but the idea was first conceived by Benjamin Franklin in 1784. In march almost every state extends its daylight hours, but Hawaii and most of Arizona skip the concept.

Some 70 countries around the world also observe daylight saving time, some calling it “summer hours”.