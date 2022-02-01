Dodge County Schools temporarily in lockdown due to shots fired in neighborhood nearby

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dodge County Schools placed multiple schools on lockdown due to shots fired in a neighborhood on Tuesday.

According to a social media post from Dodge County Schools, authorities notified the district that an investigation was underway by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office regarding shots fired in a neighborhood– this led to the DAC/PLC, Dodge Pre-K, and the DCBOE being placed on lockdown as a precaution for a short time.

Dodge County Schools says there was no threat to students or staff and that the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.