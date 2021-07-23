District 7 residents attend MVP forum at Mikado Baptist Church

The Macon Violence Prevention Initiative is continuing its community forums aimed at gathering community input and solutions to fight violence.

Third MVP Community Forum MVP

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Violence Prevention Initiative is continuing its community forums aimed at gathering community input and solutions to fight violence.

Each county commissioner is holding a forum in their district and inviting everyone to attend. More than 100 people showed up to Thursday’s forum in District 7, held at Mikado Baptist Church.

Some things brought up included replacing areas of blight with recreational spaces. Other residents asked for a bigger police presence.

“I know we’re not going to solve all of our crime over night, but the more everybody’s involved, the more people will feel like they are part of the solution,” District 7 Commissioner Bill Howell said. “The sooner we can start seeing positive results.”

The next community forum is on Monday, July 26 at City Hall. This forum will be held on behalf of local ministries and faith leaders.

The third and final forum will be hosted by District 2 Commissioner Paul Bronson on Tuesday, July 27 at the Rosa Jackson Center on Maynard Street.