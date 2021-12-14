Deputies: Teen hospitalized after being shot while inside home Tuesday afternoon

It happened just after 1:30 in the 4700 block of High Oak Drive, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 17-year-old is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot inside a home Tuesday afternoon.

An unidentified male fired shots into the home in the 4700 block of High Oak Drive just after 1:30, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

17-year-old Tyashia Lundy was shot and taken to the hospital by a family member.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any additional information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.