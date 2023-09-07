Deputies seeking man and woman after shots fired outside downtown Macon bar

Bibb County deputies are looking for a man accused of firing shots outside a downtown bar early Thursday morning, as well as the woman who was with him.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County deputies are looking for a man accused of firing shots outside a downtown bar early Thursday morning, as well as the woman who was with him.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened in the 400 block of Cherry Street just after midnight.

According to the release, an unidentified man and woman had attempted to enter Hummingbird Stage and Taproom with a bag but were told by security personnel they couldn’t enter with the bag.

A verbal argument ensued between the man and security, leading to his removal from the premises.

The couple left and then returned, this time without the bag. They were again asked to leave due to the earlier altercation. They left but soon returned in a blue Nissan Sentra.

Witnesses told deputies both the man and woman exited the vehicle and approached security. The man argued with security and brandished a firearm before leaving.

“Once inside the vehicle the male fires shots out the window of the vehicle,” the release stated.

No injuries were reported, and there were no reports of property damage.

Photos of the man and woman are attached.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have information.