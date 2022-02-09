Deputies: Masked man robs Macon GameStop

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a GameStop store Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:15 at the store located at 1473 Gray Highway, according to a sheriff’s office news release, which said a masked man entered the store, jumped over the counter and showed a handgun before demanding money from the cash registers.

He ran after receiving cash, and no one was injured.

Photos of the suspect are attached.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.