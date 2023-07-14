Deputes: Man arrested for trespassing, attempted theft at AG-Pro property

Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man was arrested this week after being caught trespassing at a north Macon business, according to deputies.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 64-year-old Leonard Lee Jefferson is charged with criminal trespass and criminal attempt to commit theft.

Deputies say they discovered an unoccupied vehicle in front of Ag-Pro on Sheraton Drive just before 11:30 Wednesday night and then saw Jefferson hiding behind a riding lawnmower on the property. Deputies believe Jefferson had been removing parts from the lawnmower without authorization.