Deputies investigate stabbing, possible arson, and death at Monroe County home
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Deputies responded to a stabbing call at a home on Charles Place just before 7:00 AM Monday morning. When they arrived, they found the house on fire. There was someone inside, and deputies believe the fire was intentionally set.
Once the flames were extinguished, deputies found a body inside the home. They also found a female stabbing victim, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This case remains under investigation.
News Release from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office:
On Monday, August 28,2023 at approximately 6:51 am, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call in reference to a female stabbing victim at 114 Charles Place. Deputies attempted to make contact with the occupant at 114 Charles Place but could not make entry to the residence due to a fire that appeared to be set intentionally by the occupant. The Monroe County Fire Department was called to the scene as well as the Department of Corrections Fire Department for assistance. Once the fire was extinguished, it was confirmed that the occupant was deceased. The female victim was taken to a Macon hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This case is still under investigation, and we will release more information as it becomes available.