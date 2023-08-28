Deputies investigate stabbing, possible arson, and death at Monroe County home

Fire

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Deputies responded to a stabbing call at a home on Charles Place just before 7:00 AM Monday morning. When they arrived, they found the house on fire. There was someone inside, and deputies believe the fire was intentionally set.

Once the flames were extinguished, deputies found a body inside the home. They also found a female stabbing victim, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This case remains under investigation.

News Release from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: