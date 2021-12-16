Demaryius Thomas’ funeral scheduled for Saturday in Laurens County

Funeral services for Laurens County native and former NFL star Demaryius Thomas are set for Saturday at West Laurens High School.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Funeral services for Laurens County native and former NFL star Demaryius Thomas are set for Saturday at West Laurens High School.

Thomas, who died this week at his home in Roswell, attended West Laurens before playing college football at Georgia Tech. He then spent 10 seasons in the NFL, most of which were played with the Denver Broncos.

Saturday’s funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. in the school gymnasium, according to Thomas’ obituary. A public viewing is scheduled in the gym prior to the funeral.

Interment will be a private family ceremony.

The City of Dublin asks the public to honor Thomas by lining Jackson Street and Bellevue Avenue as the procession travels from Dudley Funeral Home to West Laurens High School.

“The procession will begin at 10:30 am on Saturday, December 18th,” a city Facebook post said. “The City of Dublin Police will assist along the route.”

Thomas’ mother has requested people wear his favorite colors: blue and green or orange and blue.

