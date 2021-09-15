Delta Sigma Theta hosting virtual meet the candidates forum in Warner Robins

Warner Robins residents will get the chance this week to get to know the candidates running for city council.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins residents will get the chance this week to get to know the candidates running for city council.

The Warner Robins Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is holding a virtual “Meet the Candidates Forum.” The event will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 16. 41NBC’s own Shelby Coates will moderate the forum.

Voters will get the chance to hear from candidates for post one, three, and five. The candidates will discuss several topics including Covid relief funding and a possible community pool.

“We really want people to pay attention,” former president of the alumni chapter Lisa Lowe said. “Because it’s important. Local elections are so important, what happens in the space in the community where you live affects us.”

You can watch the forum on Facebook or YouTube by searching @wracdst or @warnerrobins.dst.

The sorority will host a second forum for candidates for Warner Robins mayor on September 23.