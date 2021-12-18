Deadlines approaching to ship gifts in time for Christmas

Macon's Post Master says you should keep shipping deadlines in mind to ensure your gifts arrive on time.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The clock is ticking until Christmas Day, and sending your last minute gifts can’t wait.

Macon Post Master, Charles Delae, says his staff is ready to send your goods on their way.

“There should be no issues this year,” he said. “We’ve had issues in the past, but this year we’ve put contingencies in place to make sure that wouldn’t happen.”

Sherie Johnson stopped by the post office to see when her gifts would arrive for her family. Though they hadn’t arrived just yet, she’s wasn’t stressing too much about it.

“I’m waiting on computers, clothes, shoes, watches, and accessories,” she said. “I still have a little time and I just hope they enjoy the gifts.”

December 17 and 18 are the last days for first class mail and priority mail, respectively, but if you need to get out a gift last minute, December 23 is the deadline for priority mail express.

Delae says you shouldn’t stress, no matter what day you send your gifts.

“Send as many as possible,” he said. “We’re waiting, so if you can come in any time, we’ll make sure your gifts get there on time.”

Johnson says her experience at the post office is always pleasant, and she wants to remind everyone to send out their presents.

“It’s going to be hectic if they wait until the last minute,” she said. “They’re going to have a time sending off to other people.”

No one wants the late shipping Grinch to steal Christmas.

You also still have time to participate in the USPS Operation Santa program. The deadline to adopt a letter is December 22, and the last day to send packages is January 14. For more information, go to the USPS Operation Santa website.