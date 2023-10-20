DA Anita Howard clarifies communication with victim’s family following Bibb County jail escape

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard disclosed Thursday night her office’s timeline for alerting the mother of a murder victim after the Monday escape of four Bibb County Jail inmates, including one charged in the killing.

Howard says she notified the mother of a deceased victim in Joey Fournier’s case after confirming inmates had escaped from the Bibb County jail.

“For clarity, at 10:25 a.m. on Monday, October 16, 2023, the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office received unofficial, partial information that inmates had escaped from the Bibb County jail,” Howard said, before adding the initial information “did not include the names of the escapees nor any details of the event.”

Howard says it was important to confirm information, especially information “as alarming as this.”

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis provided a similar explanation when asked about notification delays during a Monday afternoon news conference, saying jail staff discovered the escape happened at around 6 a.m. before reviewing security footage and learning the escape had happened around 3:30. Davis said it took time to gather all the facts, including conducting a census of the jail to determine who was missing. The Bibb County School District went into a precautionary lockdown after being notified there had been an escape during the 10 a.m. hour. The sheriff’s office notified media of the escape, including the names of the missing inmates, in a news release sent at 11:19 a.m.

“After confirming the escape, our Office, at 12:12 p.m., notified the mother of the deceased victim in Joey Fournier’s case,” Howard continued. “At that time, we relayed the information we had been given, and the family was assured they would receive any updates as our Office received them.”

The District Attorney’s statement comes as efforts continue to recapture the inmates, which include Fournier, Johnifer Barnwell, Chavis Stokes and Marc K. Anderson. Local and federal authorities are offering a total of $73,000 in reward money for information leading to their capture.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2, Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.