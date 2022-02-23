UPDATE: 2 arrested in connection to death on Winchester Place

Bibb County deputies found 49-year-old Cynthia Berry dead at her home on Monday, February 21.

Jeffrey Fournier (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

UPDATE (2/22) – A 50-year-old man and his 46-year-old brother are in custody in connection to the death of 49-year-old Cynthia Berry.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators, along with members of the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested Joey Fournier. He’s charged with murder.

His brother, Jeffrey Fournier, was also arrested. He’s charged with hindering apprehension.

Both men were located in Rome, Georgia and taken into custody to be interviewed before being taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Berry was found dead in her home on Monday, February 21, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which said she died due to strangulation.

ORIGINAL STORY (2/21):

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened at 309 Winchester Place.

Deputies discovered the body of 49-year-old Cynthia Berry, of Macon, in her home around 1:30 a.m.

More information will be given once it becomes available.