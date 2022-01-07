Crossroads Quilt Guild works to spread cheer through gifts to those in need

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Charity Naim, a woman who works as a social worker at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center as well as a member of the Crossroads Quilt Guild in Perry, spread some cheer this holiday season in the way of donating quilts to those in need.

According to a report from James Huckfeldt of the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center, Naim along with other members of the Crossroads Quilt Guild worked to make 12 quilts for veteran hospice residents over the holiday season. With 11 quilts going to hospice residents, there was one quilt left over as more quilts were made than hospice residents.

The last quilt went to a homeless veteran who was participating in the Medical Center’s Maternity Care Program and was due to deliver.

The report says the inspiration for the project came from the “Peanuts” comic strip, in “Happiness is a Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown”.