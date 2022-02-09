UPDATE: Coroner confirms two shot and killed at Macon Hotel; one male and one female

UPDATE: Corporal Bivins tells 41NBC that the victims are a black male and a black female who is thought to be in her 30’s, but they are not yet identified. They were found dead with gunshot wounds, but the location of the shots is not yet specified. Investigators are looking into this as a homicide, but also looking into the possibilities of it being a murder suicide as well.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones has reported that 2 people have been shot and are now dead.

Jones told 41NBC that authorities are at the scene at the OYO Hotel in Macon off Romeiser Drive near Eisenhower Parkway.

41NBC is headed to the scene and will have more updates as they come.