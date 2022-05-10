UPDATE: Macon-Bibb Coroner identifies victim of Monday night shooting

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says one person is dead after a shooting Monday night.

UPDATE: (9:27 p.m.) – Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones identified the victim of Monday night’s shooting as 16-year-old Kymelo Early.

Jones says Early’s 17th birthday would have been May 31.

UPDATE (9:25 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting took place in a parking lot of Friends Food Mart, located at 3350 Houston Avenue.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says deputies were told a “group of males” were in the parking lot of the business when one of the males was shot. The incident was called in at 8:09 p.m.

An ambulance took the victim to Atrium Health Navicent.

ORIGINAL STORY: (9:17 p.m.)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says one person is dead after a shooting near the entrance of Pendleton Homes on Houston Avenue Monday night.

Jones says he doesn’t know the victim’s age or identity yet.

He says the shooting happened just after 8 o’clock. The victim was pronounced dead at 8:59.

Check back for updates.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.