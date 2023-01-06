Cooler weather moves in Friday





It was another beautiful (and warm) day in Middle Georgia with plentiful sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

We are cooling off quickly this evening with low temps eventually falling to the upper 30s Friday morning.

Although we will see another sunny day Friday, winds will be shifting to be from the northwest.

This will keep our highs a bit cooler, with most of us only reaching the upper 50s/low 60s.



By Saturday our temperatures will once again bounce back to the mid 60s as our next weather system starts gearing up to our west.

Saturday will really be a great day to be outdoors!

Sunday, however, brings increasing clouds through the day, and a chance for showers by afternoon/evening.

We are not expecting storms or even heavy rain.



As we head into next week, weather will be staying rather unsettled.

Tuesday brings another chance for a few showers, but Thursday is more likely to bring some moderate rainfall and a few thunderstorms.