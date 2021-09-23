Cooler temperatures have arrived to finish the week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- The wake of yesterday’s cold front has brought a fall chill to the Peach State.

Today

Fall is officially here, and the first morning of the new season had a bit of a bite to it. Wind from the northwest has replaced humid, warm air with cooler and dry air, bringing that fall crispness to the morning. The sunrise also returned for the first time since before Hurricane Nicholas made landfall during the middle of last week. The cooler conditions will be sticking around for a bit, and today will be the coolest of them in the wake of the cold front. Cloud cover will be nonexistent this afternoon as temperatures top off in the mid to upper 70s around Middle Georgia. Breezes from the northwest will continue, though the intensity will be less than yesterday. Gusts should remain under 20 mph this afternoon while sustained speeds however around the 10 mph mark. Overnight tonight the wind will slow further and begin to shift eastward, and temperatures will fall into the low 50s.

Tomorrow

If you like today’s forecast, you’ll also like tomorrow’s. It’s almost a carbon copy of what we will see today with a couple of key differences. The first difference will lead to the second, and that is a shift in wind direction. Wind will begin to blow out of the east-northeast around 5 mph tomorrow morning, which will begin to add a bit of moisture back into the atmosphere. Humidity is not expected to increase much, however. The sky will still be clear as day, and high temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer than today topping off in the upper 70s. A couple of locations may crack the 80 degree mark. Overnight a few high level cirrus clouds will move into the region from the west. Wind will remain out of the east-northeast around 5 mph.

The Weekend

After a pair of days where the skies remained clear, some high level clouds will move through Georgia Saturday afternoon. These will begin to move into the state Friday night as mentioned above, but they aren’t going to do much to impact the conditions outside. Sunshine will still be abundant around Middle GA throughout the afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Wind will also shift from the east-northeast to the west-southwest heading into Saturday afternoon as well at about 4 mph. This will begin to bring some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico back into Georgia, however a dramatic increase in humidity isn’t likely. Overnight Saturday into Sunday will see the high level clouds move out and temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

Sunday will see clear skies once again as winds shift back to the north-northwest at about 5 mph. This will reduce humidity once again, however with consecutive days of sunshine in a row temperatures will still increase. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s around Middle GA with low temperatures falling into the mid to upper 50s. This trend of slight temperature increases will carry into next week along with the drier conditions. At this time rain chances look to remain low until late next week.

