Cooler temperatures ahead as wet weather returns

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- The intense heat has come to an end as cooler temperatures prevail.

TODAY.

Under a partly sunny sky this afternoon temperatures will warm into the low 90’s. A few afternoon and evening showers are possible, but our forecast continues to trend drier. Tonight we will see mostly cloudy conditions prevail. A few showers are possible overnight as temperatures fall into the low 70’s.

TOMORROW.

Tuesday will be the wettest day of the week. Rain showers and a few thunderstorms are likely. With the addition of rain and cloud cover, temperatures will only warm into the middle and upper 80’s. Overnight lows will fall to near 70° across the area.

WEEK AHEAD.

Temperatures will continue to run below average in the 80’s through the end of the work week. Our rain and storm chances will remain hit or miss. Rain chances over the weekend will be minimal as temperatures are expected to climb back into the 90’s.

