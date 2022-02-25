Cooler conditions returning over the weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures around Middle Georgia will begin to drop over the weekend following a cold front Friday afternoon.

Today

The skies over Middle Georgia were mostly clear until the late sunrise hours today. Cloud cover quickly filled in following that as a cold front will be arriving in the region during the lunchtime hours today. The chances for rain for most of the region with this cold front, however, are low. The northernmost counties (Monroe, Jones, Crawford, Baldwin) have a solid chance of seeing some showers with light to moderate rain during the early lunchtime hours. The counties just south of that (Bibb, Peach, Twiggs, Wilkinson) have an opportunity for a light shower or two. Houston County will be lucky to see any rain, and any counties further south will likely see just a mix of sun and clouds or mostly sunny skies, especially in Wheeler or Telfair Counties.

Highs this afternoon are a bit cooler thanks to the cold front’s early arrival, topping off in the mid to upper 70s in most spots. Cloud cover will clear around the region once the front passes as the winds shift towards the northwest at 5-15 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 20 mph this afternoon.

Overnight skies will remain mostly clear as temperatures actually cool off a bit, falling into the mid to upper 40s in most of Middle Georgia. The counties to the south will likely stay in the lower 50s, and winds overnight will blow in from the northwest at 5-10 mph, continuing to feed cool and dry air into the region.

Tomorrow

We will see plenty of sunshine around Middle Georgia tomorrow afternoon as highs reach the low to mid 70s across the region. Winds will blow in from the north-northeast at around 5 mph and scattered cloud cover will likely fill in during the afternoon hours. Rain is not expected tomorrow and it will be a somewhat dry afternoon when compared to the humidity of this past week.

Skies will begin the evening hours clear, and for the most part overnight they will stay that way, however come Sunday morning cloud cover will begin to fill in as humidity rapidly rises. Low temperatures will respond by warming a degree or two compared to Friday night, primarily bottoming out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will shift to the east northeast early on in the night as well, staying in the 5 mph range.

Sunday and Beyond

Sunday will begin with rapidly increasing cloud cover similar to Friday. Unlike Friday, however, there will not be clearing in the afternoon. The clouds will only thicken as a stationary front takes hold over the area, bringing a consistent and widespread light rain fall beginning in the late afternoon that picks up in intensity as the evening goes on. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s as the winds shift from the east-northeast all the way to the northwest during the afternoon hours, all at speeds of 5-10 mph.

Rain will continue through much of the night and begin to lighten up as we head into Monday morning. Weather models are still disagreeing on a bit of a “stick around loop” behind the system that could bring more rain throughout much of Monday. Most of the models do not see this, however, and cloud cover should begin to clear after midnight. Overnight lows will be the chilliest they have been in days, returning to the low to mid 40s.

Assuming the “loop around” does not occur with the rain, Monday should be relatively sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The sunny pattern is likely to stick around through most of next week.

