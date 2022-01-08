Cool Saturday, Rain returns late this weekend



Clear skies and cool temperatures are the name of the game across Middle Georgia as we cool into the 20s tonight.

Through the day Saturday we will be a bit slow to warm up, but highs will eventually get to the mid 50s.

By late Saturday afternoon we will start to see an increase in our cloud cover ahead of our next weather system that moves in Sunday.



Warmer weather will be back for just a day on Sunday as temps will be pushing the low 70s for much of the area.

A few showers will be possible during the morning, but the bulk of the rainfall will likely hold off until Sunday night.

Some pockets of heavy rain will be possible, but rain totals will stay below 1″.

Although we are not expecting severe weather, a few rumbles of thunder will be possible along the cold front.



Rain should be gone by Monday morning with a partly cloudy day in place of the showers.

A quick cool down will take place during the day on Monday with freezing temps returning as overnight lows for most of the week.

Quiet weather will be the trend for much of next week as we see temps slowly climbing back to the 60s by Friday.