Cool and sunny conditions hang around to begin the new week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunshine will continue to stick around after a chilly but sunny weekend.

Today

It was a clear and cold morning around Middle Georgia to begin the new week. Temperatures were chilly all weekend with the coldest night of the year so far coming this past Saturday. We quickly dried out from Friday’s rain (and brief winter weather in some spots) as temperatures returned to the 50s on Sunday afternoon. Today will see the warmest highs of the week as the majority of Middle Georgia climbs into the lower 60s this afternoon. The wind will predominantly blow from the west southwest at 5-10 mph. A few clouds will begin to fill in during the late afternoon hours.

Cloud cover will drastically increase and thicken through the evening and early overnight hours. The wind will blow from the southwest at around 7 mph as temperatures only fall into the lower 40s around the region. There is a very slim chance for a couple of southern counties (Telfair, Wilcox) to see a brief shower ahead of the sunrise Tuesday morning.

Tomorrow

Tuesday will begin on a cloudy and cool note as the day begins in the low 40s. Ahead of lunchtime a few isolated showers will be possible in southeastern Middle Georgia. Any rain will be light and will not last long. The wind will continue to blow out of the southwest at about 5 mph as temperatures climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s during the afternoon. Expect highs that are a degree or two cooler than Monday afternoon. During the latter half of the day cloud cover will begin to clear.

Overnight skies will remain mostly clear as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s. The winds will also shift to the northwest at about 5-10 mph heading into the overnight hours, keeping things chilly as we roll into Wednesday.

Wednesday and Beyond

Full on sunny skies return Wednesday as highs reach the mid 50s around Middle Georgia. Overnight lows into Thursday will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Thursday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid 50s. Overnight lows will drop to around freezing.

Friday will bring mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 50s and a chance for some scattered showers. No winter weather is expected at this time.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).