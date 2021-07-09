Complete Streets Macon passes unanimously

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Macon-Bibb County Commission unanimously passed the Complete Streets Policy ordinance in an effort to create safer streets for everyone in Macon.

The ordinance will work towards making the transportation network in Macon more comprehensive and accessible to all. This decision results in a new focus on planning, designing, and installing safer infrastructure for all modes of transportation.

Complete Streets will bring new construction, repairs, repaving, and major maintenance that will allow for the safer inclusion of pedestrians, bicyclists, and others on Macon roads.

In the ordinance it is stated that these improvements include but are not limited to: