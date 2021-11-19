Compass Rose Café reopens for in-person dining

Students at Compass Rose Café prepare food for their reopening.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— In-person dining is back at Compass Rose Café inside the W.S. Hutchings College and Career Academy.

The menu for the reopening included four courses of French cuisine. 10th through 12th grade high school students make up the restaurant staff.

We spoke with the first year culinary arts instructor, Mark Robinson, who says they reopened because the students just received their ServSafe Manager certifications.

“It’s the students that are doing it. These students are high school students, 10th, 11th, and 12th graders and some of them have never even worked with food before so for them to be out here and do this… it’s just great,” Robinson said.

There was a 100 percent pass rate for the certification this year.

Compass Rose is open on Friday afternoons from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. For more information you can go to their website.