Community Foundation of Central Georgia gives grants, announces fund

Local leaders have a goal of raising $700,000 for the fund over the next three years.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Six non-profits received grants from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia. All together, the organizations received $85,000 to help improve the quality of life for residents.

The organizations that received grants are:

Georgia Kinship Project

Houston County Habitat for Humanity

Houston County Volunteer Medical Clinic

Museum of Aviation Foundation

Rebuilding Together Warner Robins

Rehoboth Life Care Ministries

The Community Foundation of Central Georgia also announced a new ‘Fund for Houston County’ along with a $50,000 commitment to the fund. We spoke with Kathy O’Neal, former Board Director for the foundation, about what the fund means for the area.

“People in Houston County can drive their own destiny. They can decide what they want to support, what things are important to the county to them, and people in Houston county will make those decisions,” said O’Neal.

The fund is exclusive to Houston County, and the money will grow through donations and compound interest.

Local leaders have a goal of raising $700,000 for the fund over the next three years.