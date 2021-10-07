Comedian raises awareness for homelessness by walking

He's walking 331 miles from Columbus to Savannah.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— It’s not everyday you see a group of about 20 people and a few furry friends, walking from Mercer into downtown Macon. On Wednesday, 83-year-old comedian Jerry Farber stopped in Macon, as part of his ‘Walk on Hope’.

He’s walking 331 miles from Columbus to Savannah to raise awareness for homelessness.

“I’m just humble, I’m proud to be doing this. My son said why are you? I said I want to do one thing that I can be proud of in this 83 years,” said Farber.

Daybreak, a project of Depaul USA was part of the group that walked. Sister Theresa Sullivan says she wasn’t sure how the walk would go with the chance of rain, but then realized the people she serves at Daybreak don’t always have a choice to avoid walking in the rain.

“You know having to watch the weather made me more sensitive for what our people go through everyday,” Sister Sullivan said.

Farber did homeless shelter work in Atlanta for 30 years. He hopes this walk will inspire others to help the homeless too.

“A lot of entertainers, big ones and little ones are eager to help also to be in front of people but once they do it they say oh I like this I can help,” said Farber.

Sister Sullivan says while she might not recommend every 83-year-old walk that far, she says Farber’s efforts are an example of doing what you can to help the cause.

“There is something you can do to prevent homelessness and I think that’s what the message of Jerry is. I can do this. What can you do? Together we can address these issues,” said Sister Sullivan.

Farber hosted a free comedy show at Grant’s Lounge is downtown Macon Wednesday night. All donations from the event went to Daybreak.

If you missed the event, Farber has a GoFundMe that you can donate to. You can also make a donation to Daybreak on their website.