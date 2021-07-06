Coliseum Medical Center has no COVID patients

After more than a year of fighting COVID-19 doctors are finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Coliseum Medical Center is celebrating the biggest milestone they’ve seen in more than a year, by announcing that the hospital is officially COVID-free.

Coliseum received its first COVID-19 patient on March 21, 2020, and doctors haven’t gotten a break since. The hospital has treated more than 3000 covid-19 patients since then and reached its peak with 92 patients back in January.

The hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Corbi Milligan says it’s been incredible to watch hospital staff overcome every obstacle to reach their goal.

“When you have a combination of so many patients in the hospital that require more care than your typical patient because COVID is such a significant respiratory illness, combine that with a shortage of staffing because they themselves become ill,” Dr. Milligan said. “It was all very difficult, and we really had to pull together.”

Doctors say they’re happy to see zero cases of covid in the hospital but that doesn’t mean they are letting their guard down.

“We’ve won a battle but the war is not over. We still need to be vigilant and getting people vaccinated,” Mulligan stated.

The hospital encourages everyone to stay cautious and get vaccinated if you haven’t already.