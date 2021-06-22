Cold front to usher in more rain and cooler temps

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A summertime cold front will move through bringing increased rain chances and cooler temperatures by tomorrow morning.

TODAY.

Under a mostly cloudy sky today temperatures will only make it into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. We will be dodging showers off and on throughout the day. A strong storm or two is possible today as a cold front moves in. Damaging wind gusts will be the main storm threat for any strong storms that develop. Tonight we will begin to clear out. Under a partly cloudy sky temperatures will fall back into the low and middle 60’s.

TOMORROW.

Just a few showers are possible Wednesday as the cold front transitions to a stationary boundary to our south. Temperatures will rebound back into the upper 80’s tomorrow afternoon thanks to more sunshine. Overnight lows will be seasonable in the upper 60’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Unsettled weather will continue throughout the entirety of the 7 day forecast. It’s that time of year when afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible each and every day. While we are not looking at a washout any of the days, locally heavy rainfall is still possible with any showers that move through the area.

