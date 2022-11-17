Cold and sunny weather returns Thursday





Some very cold air is pushing into Middle Georgia tonight, which will result in lows dropping into the 30s.

Skies will be clearing through the day Thursday, but highs will only warm to the mid and low 50s.

Winds will be gusting up to around 15mph by the afternoon.

Mid and upper 50s will be sticking around as our high temps over the weekend.

Partly cloudy skies and lows around freezing are also expected for the weekend.



A slow warm up will start on Monday, before we warm into the 60s by the middle of the week.

A storm system will be moving in during the end of the week that could bring some soggy weather starting Wednesday.

This is still pretty far off, but we could see some thunderstorms with this system as well.

