Cold air and clear skies return Friday



Rain is pushing through Middle Georgia this evening along a cold front that will bring a big change to our weather overnight.

We will start to see some clearing after midnight, and a big cool down that will start tonight and continue into Friday.

Wind chills early Friday will drop to the 20s, so make sure you bundle up as you head out.

We will be staying dry through Saturday, so you will get at least one weekend day with sunshine.



Another strong cold front will be moving through Middle Georgia starting on Sunday afternoon.

Severe weather is not expected, but we could see a few isolated rumbles of thunder.

We could see a few pockets of heavy rain as the system moves through with another big drop in temperatures.



High temps on Sunday will be getting close to 70s for most of us, but behind the front we will see a huge drop.

Lows for much of next week will be staying below freezing, including the potential for a hard freeze Tuesday night.



Clear skies will be the main mode of weather next week as we slowly start to warm up.

Highs will eventually warm back to the low 60s by the end of the week, with our next chance of rain coming in next weekend.