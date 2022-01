Cochran City Hall closes temporarily due to Covid-19 exposure

Cochran City Hall

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cochran City Hall is temporarily closed due to Covid-19 exposure.

That’s according to a Facebook post on the City of Cochran’s page.

The post says payments should be placed in the drop box at City Hall and that residents should call 911 for any emergencies.

“A notice will be posted of a date City Hall will reopen,” the post said.

