Cloudy skies to give way to sunshine and warmer temperatures

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – High pressure will clear out the messy weather from this past weekend beginning today.

Today

There was once again a blanket of clouds over all of Middle Georgia and the majority of the Peach State to begin the day. Temperatures were chilly with wind chills that got down near freezing in a few locations, but nowhere actually reached freezing with either actual temperatures or real feel. The first half of the day today will be spent with the cloud cover slowly breaking up. We should begin to see clearer skies in the northwestern counties in the region by around 1 PM with other counties following suit in the hours after. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s late this afternoon in response the the clearing skies. By sunset the majority if not all of the clouds over Middle Georgia should be gone.

Overnight clear skies will stick around while the wind continues to blow out of the north-northwest around 5 mph. This will drop temperatures to sub-freezing levels around most of Middle Georgia ahead of the sunrise tomorrow.

Tomorrow

Clear skies will stick around for the Peach State all day on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s around the region as the wind shifts from the northwest towards the west at about 5-10 mph.

Overnight skies should remain clear as well as the wind remains steady from the west at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s around the region.

Thursday and Beyond

We will have another sunny day on Thursday, however during the afternoon hours a few high level clouds are likely to pass through. There is no threat of rain with these clouds. The westerly winds will continue at around 5 mph during the daylight hours. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Overnight skies will remain mostly clear as temperatures bottom out in the mid 30s.

Friday will continue to see mostly sunny skies around the region as highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s. More cloud cover will fill in overnight.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a chance for a few isolated showers late. Highs will again reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. Cooler temperatures will begin to return again on Sunday.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).