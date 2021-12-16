Cloudy days ahead for the Peach State

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Clouds have moved into Georgia ahead of the next system.

Today

The days of sunshine for this week are over. Plenty of clouds filled in around Georgia overnight, and Middle GA began Thursday with a few isolated showers. Showers will remain possible into the afternoon hours with most of them occurring during the first half of the day. There will be an abundance of clouds throughout the day, but a few pockets of sunshine will be possible, especially in the southern counties of the region. High temperatures will be a little lower than expected the past couple of days, largely due to added cloud cover and the winds not shifting to the south as quickly as expected. We will see highs reach the mid to upper 60s for most of the region, though the southern counties will likely see highs eclipse the 70 degree mark.

Overnight the wind will finally shift to the south, blowing from the south-southeast at about 5 mph. Some showers will be possible early, but once midnight arrives the rain should stop around the region. Low temperatures around Middle Georgia will continue to warm, this time ranging from the low to the upper 50s.

Tomorrow

Friday will see lower rain chances than Thursday, however a few showers will still be possible throughout the day. Temperatures should finally eclipse 70 degrees during the afternoon across the region, largely due to southerly winds that blow around 5 mph. There will be an abundance of cloud cover; pockets of sunshine will be harder to come by than they were on Thursday as more moisture continues to pump its way into Georgia.

Shower chances will begin to jump a bit during the overnight hours as the wind continues to blow from the south. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s around the region rolling into Saturday morning.

The Weekend

Saturday is cold front day, though it will not arrive in Middle GA until the latter part of the day. Winds will blow from the south-southwest at about 10-15 mph, adding some breeze to what has been a calm atmosphere in regards to wind. Cloud cover will remain abundant, and some showers will be possible early. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon hours ahead of the cold front. However as the cold front pushes through thunderstorm activity will pickup around the region, and many parts of the region will receive between half an inch and an inch of rainfall. Severe weather is not expected at this time, though that could change by the time the system arrives. Compared to last weekend however, the setup with Saturday’s cold front is not nearly as favorable for severe development.

Sunday will see the winds shift to the northwest (more like the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday) as the cold front leaves the area. Rain will be possible early on during the morning in the form of isolated showers, but that should be it. Cloud cover will be abundant early but some sunshine should return during the late afternoon hours. High temperatures will cool in response to the cold front’s passing, topping off in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight will likely see the return of more cloud cover ahead of more rain chances on Monday.

