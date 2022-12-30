Clouds return Friday with rain by the evening





Spring made it back to Middle Georgia today as highs warmed into the 70s this afternoon.

Overnight we will continue to see clouds increasing, along with a a chance for an isolated shower.

Clouds stick around for most of the day Friday, but highs should still make it to the low 70s.

By the evening hours Friday rain and storms will be moving in and hanging around overnight.

Heavy rain will be possible, as well as some isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds.

Rain will hang around off and on through the day Saturday, but should push out just in time for New Year’s Eve Celebrations.

New Year’s Day will be likely the best day of the week with highs in the 70s and plentiful sunshine.



Dry weather continues Monday, but it will be short lived as our next round of storms moves in on Tuesday.

This will bring another round of heavy rain to Middle Georgia.

At this point, it is too far out to say for certain if we will see severe storms, but there is potential.

That threat could be either Tuesday or Wednesday.



Heavy rain is likely, especially with our second round of storms (Tuesday/Wednesday).

Rain totals from Friday through Wednesday could range from 1-3″.

Flooding will be possible for next week, but once again we will have a better idea as we get closer.



More seasonal temperatures will be back Thursday behind the front, but we should be drying out for a bit later that week.