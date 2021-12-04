Clouds return for the weekend, but temps stay warm



It was another beautiful day in Middle Georgia with plentiful sunshine and near-record high temps (Macon made it to 80°!).

Clouds will start moving into the area for the weekend, but a warm air mass will keep our high temps in the mid 70s.



By Sunday we will see a mostly cloudy day, with highs once again in the mid and low 70s.

A few stray showers will be possible, but most of us will be staying dry.

This will likely be our last mostly dry day for a while, because rain and storms are back next week.



A cold front will be pushing into the area through the day on Monday, bringing a chance for scattered showers by Monday afternoon and evening.

This will also bring an end to our highs in the 70s.

Tuesday will bring another round of showers, especially during the afternoon, but temperatures will be much cooler (highs in the 60s).



Showers and storms will be sticking around for much of the rest of the week.

Some pockets of heavy rain will be possible as well as isolated thunderstorms.



Temperatures will be slowly warming back into the low 70s and rain will be ending (hopefully) by next weekend.