Clouds increase Wednesday across Middle Georgia



Clouds are starting to increase across Middle Georgia this evening which will keep us a bit warmer tonight than last night.

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the area as we warm up into the mid 60s.

A few stray showers are possible, but most of us will be staying dry.



By Thursday we will be warming into the 70s across the area ahead of a cold front that gets here over the weekend.

Most rain chances should hold off until Friday evening, but humidity will be increasing into the early weekend.



By Saturday afternoon rain chances will be moving in across Middle Georgia with a few isolated thunderstorms possible.

We are not expecting much in the way of severe weather this weekend, but we will watch the forecast closely.



Rain will be sticking around for the rest of the weekend with cooler temperatures returning on Sunday.

Another round of showers and storms will be pushing in from the Gulf to start next week, so expect a cold and rainy start on Monday.

