Clouds increase as temps stay warm



Clouds have started to filter into Middle Georgia tonight, which will start a cloudier trend for the next few days.

Clouds won’t have much impact on our overnight lows, still allowing it to cool into the mid 40s by Wednesday morning.

Highs will be warming to the mid 70s tomorrow afternoon with some clearing expected , before clouds return overnight.



Beginning after midnight Thursday, showers will be possible across the area.

Most shower activity will be pretty scattered, but as the cold front approaches, rain and storms will be more likely.

A few thunderstorms will be possible, but severe weather is not expected.



Dry weather will be back starting on Friday as temperatures will be limited to the upper 60s.

Cooler air will continue to push in through the end of the weekend as several dry fronts move through the area.