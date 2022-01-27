Cloud cover to return Thursday night ahead of rain chances Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloud cover will replace sunshine late Thursday evening ahead of the formation of a new system on Friday.

Today

Similar to yesterday the sunshine will stay with us across the Peach State this afternoon. Temperatures, however, will be a few degrees cooler across the board than Wednesday afternoon. This is largely due to winds from the northeast at 5-10 mph and the formation of a new low pressure system as we head into Friday.

Overnight clouds will fill in very quickly during the late evening hours. They will continue to thicken as the winds slow to about 5 mph and shift more towards the east-northeast. Low temperatures will still remain cold, however we should all remain just above freezing around Middle Georgia.

Tomorrow

The cloudy skies will stick around for most of the daylight hours, however rain chances will be overall limited. The northern counties in Middle Georgia have the best chance to see a bit of light rain, but accumulations should stay under .05″. The southern counties likely will see nothing but clouds throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s again as the winds shift from the east-northeast to the northwest throughout the day, staying variable around 5 mph.

The wind will begin to pick up as the evening hours of Friday draw on, still blowing from the northwest. Speeds will begin to exceed 20 mph heading into the overnight hours with gusts likely reaching speeds over 30 mph. The cloud cover, however, will quickly clear with most of them out of the region by midnight. Low temperatures will plummet into the mid to upper 20s, bringing on one of the coldest mornings of 2022 so far.

The Weekend

Blustery conditions will stick around through Saturday as temperatures only reach the low to mid 40s. This is despite clear skies that will hang over Georgia pretty much all day. With the winds still blowing at speeds over 15 mph and gusts over 25 mph, it will likely never feel like it’s over 40 degrees outside.

Overnight skies will stay clear as the winds begin to shift towards the southwest, still blowing over 15 mph. Low temperatures will fall into the low 20s with wind chills in the teens heading into Sunday morning, bringing on the coldest morning of the year so far.

Sunday afternoon will be sunny and still breezy as southwest winds blow at 10-15 mph with gusts still upwards of 25+. Highs will reach the mid 50s around the region as the cold pattern moves out and a warmer one moves in as we head into February.

