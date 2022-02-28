Cloud cover to break up Monday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloud cover leftover from Sunday will clear out during the afternoon hours today.

Today

It was a mild and humid morning to begin the final day of February. Temperatures were in the upper 40s and lower 50s to kick things off, which while a bit warm for this time of year, were nowhere near as warm as lows were last week. We did see a few hints of the sunrise through cracks in the clouds as well. A few showers remained in the far southeastern counties of the region, but those have basically cleared out now. Through the rest of the afternoon cloud cover will break as winds blow in from the northeast at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s around the region with the cool spots being the southeastern counties that saw rain this morning.

Overnight tonight skies will be mostly clear early, however some high level clouds will pass over leading into tomorrow morning. Winds will come in from the north-northwest around 5 mph as low temperatures reach the upper 30s and lower 40s around the region, which is average for this time of year.

Tomorrow

Tuesday will begin a train of warm and sunny days around Middle Georgia. A few clouds will remain early, but by lunchtime Middle Georgia will be near devoid of clouds. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s as winds come in from the north-northwest around 5 mph. Pollen levels, which are already moderate to high, will likely climb each day beginning tomorrow as well as we didn’t get much rain to wash it away.

Overnight skies will be clear as lows fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s around the region.

Wednesday and Beyond

The weather the rest of the week is going to be simple and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s and then the 80s, lows in the 40s slowly warming each night. The days will see plenty of sun as cloud fields potentially form each afternoon. As stated above, pollen levels will likely continue to rise each day as there will be no rain to wash it away. Keep the handkerchief or any medications you take handy!

