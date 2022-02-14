City of Warner Robins employee charged with theft after taking over $45,000 involving Mortgage Assistance Program

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An employee of the Community and Economic Development Office with the City of Warner Robins has been arrested and charged with Theft by Taking- Fiduciary.

According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department, on February 2nd, the Director of Community and Economic Development advised WRPD that an employee of the department, 54 year-old Pamela Mullis, had been taking money involving the Mortgage Assistance Program since 2018, saying that she would receive the money but not receipt the City for it. The release says the theft involves totals over $45,000.

After investigating, the Warner Robins Police Department sought a warrant and charged and arrested Mullis.

A statement from the City of Warner Robins says that the City is taking the matter seriously while working with local authorities to investigate the situation, as well as that, “We want mortgage customers to be assured that accounts will reflect accurate balances,” and that anyone with account specific questions should call the Department of Community and Economic Development at 478-302-5518.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call detectives with WRPD at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.