City of Perry hosts meetings for 2022 Comprehensive Plan

The Comprehensive Plan is a joint plan between Houston County, Perry, Warner Robins, and Centerville.

The City of Perry is asking the public for input regarding the 2022 Comprehensive Plan.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The city of Perry wants to hear from residents on the 2022 Comprehensive Plan. That’s why it’s hosting several meetings for you to give your opinions.

So far, Perry held meetings on economic development and housing. Thursday’s meeting is on future growth and land use.

We spoke with the Community Planner for Perry, Holly Wharton, about why you should attend.

“This plan will shape the future of Perry for the next five years so it’s important that if you have an opinion or want to give feedback or have an idea for the direction that you’d like Perry to take over the next five years, we really welcome you and want you to attend these meetings,” Wharton said.

Meeting Details: