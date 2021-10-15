City of Fort Valley files legal challenge to residency ruling in mayoral race

This morning, the City of Fort Valley filed a legal challenge to Judge Connie Williford's ruling

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Fort Valley is filing challenging a ruling that places a candidate for mayor back on the current ballot.

Candidate Jeffery Lundy is currently running against city councilman Lamario Brown in the race for Fort Valley Mayor. During a September 27th residency hearing, the Elections Superintendent ruled that Lundy could not run for mayor because he did not meet residency requirements. Georgia law requires that a candidate live within the city limits for 12 months to be eligible to run for office within that municipality.

Lundy appealed the ruling, and the decision moved to Superior Court. Judge Connie Williford overturned the original ruling on October 13th, allowing Lundy to be placed back on the Fort Valley ballot.

On October 13th, the City of Fort Valley filed a legal challenge to Judge Williford’s ruling. According to a City of Fort Valley news release, “Judge Williford violated the proper procedure by failing to review the entire record of the case which overwhelming supports that Jeffery Lundy failed to prove residence and domicile within the city limits of Fort Valley.”

The City of Fort Valley also states, that all evidence in the original case supports “the fact that the 12-month residency requirement was not satisfied.” And the news release goes on to say “to date, the candidate has still failed to provide domicile within the city limits of Fort Valley.”

The release also states: “The Judge’s order is inconsistent with the City of Fort Valley Charter and Georgia State Law.”

Early voting is happening now until October 29th. Election Day is November 2nd.