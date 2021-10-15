Fort Valley, Peach County elections underway

Early voting lasts until October 29. Election Day is November 2.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—Early voting has begun in Middle Georgia this week. One of the elections is in Peach County, where LeMario Brown and Jeffery Lundy are running for Fort Valley Mayor. Current Mayor Barbara Williams decided not to run for a third term. She’s running for Utility Commission instead.

Jeffery Lundy was disqualified earlier this year from the Mayor’s race based on his residency, but a Superior Court judge overturned the decision Wednesday. Elections Supervisor Adrienne Ray says his name was never removed from the ballot.

“When he appealed, the ballots were already processed and delivered to my office,” said Ray.

His opponent, LaMario Brown, spoke with us over the phone. Brown currently sits on the Fort Valley City Council. He’s held the seat for the last six years. Brown says he decided to run for Mayor to quote “move the city forward.”

“Seeing a lot of the improvements that need to happen in Fort Valley and continue the growth that we’ve been trying to do over the past six years,” said Brown.

If Brown is elected, he wants to focus on revitalizing downtown, encourage local business growth and address public safety.

“I want to bring a sense of pride to the people in Fort Valley. When they look at what we’re doing in Fort Valley, definitely the initiatives that we’re having come out of the mayor’s office I want the local people to be proud,” said Brown.

We did reach out to Jeffery Lundy for an interview, but he did not respond to our requests.

There are also two City Council elections and two Utility Commission elections in Fort Valley. Peach County residents will get a chance to vote on a Transportation Local Option Sales Tax as well.

“Every election is important. You’re voting on people who are actually taking care of your place of residency, your county, your city,” said Ray.

Early voting lasts until October 29. Residents can cast their ballto from 8:00 am. to 5:00 p.m each weekday. There will also be two Saturdays to vo, the 16 and 23. Hours for Saturday voting is from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can also wait until Election Day, November 2, to vote. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 P.M. If you vote absentee, you must to turn in your absentee ballot by 7 p.m. on Election Day.