City of Forsyth water customers dealing with discolored water

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – City of Forsyth water customers are dealing with discolored water, and the city is working to resolve the issue.

A City of Forsyth Facebook post Thursday said the discoloration is due to an increase in manganese levels in the water system.

“Manganese is not a health risk but does discolor the water and will stain clothing and plumbing,” the post read.

The city says its running hydrants in areas where it received reports to clear the water.

“If you water is discolored, please run all faucets inside and outside until they run clear,” the post continued.

Call City Hall at (478) 994-5649 or the water department at (478) 994-3423 during normal business hours or email jhall@cityofforsyth.com or craig.helms@h2oinnovation.com to report issues.

The city says manganese levels at the water treatment plant are within “normal limits,” but the “levels in the system are high, which is an indicator that the accumulated manganese in the distribution system has released from the piping and is traveling through the distribution system and exiting from customers’ taps.”

The city says its continuing to conduct tests throughout the system.

