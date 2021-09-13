Circle K on Riverside Drive Robbed

The Bibb County Sheriffs Office is investigating a robbery that took place over the weekend.

According to a press release, around 2:40am on Saturday Sept. 11 this man entered the Circle K on Riverside Dr holding a box cutter. Authorities say he went behind the counter and took cigarettes and money before fleeing the area. No one was injures during the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.