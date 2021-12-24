Christmas Eve brings warmer temps, sunny weather



We had another day with high temps close to normal for this time of year, but changes are on the way for the weekend.

High pressure is slowly pushing east this evening which will start our next warm up.

Highs tomorrow will be warming into the mid and upper 60s with plenty of sunshine to start a warm weekend.



Christmas Eve will be a warm one, with lows only dropping into the low 50s and upper 40s (well above normal for this time of year).

Clear skies will stick around through at least the early part of Christmas Day, but by the afternoon we could see a few clouds.

Regardless it will be a warm and dry Christmas for Middle Georgia, getting close to record highs.



Rain should hold off through the weekend, but we will see a chance of showers for much of next week.

A few thunderstorms are possible next week, but expect mostly rain.



The jet stream will be staying north of our area through the week, bringing several rounds of weak systems through Middle Georgia.

Temperatures for next week will be staying considerably warmer than normal, and there is not much of a chance for at least the next 7 days.

Enjoy the nice holiday weekend.